Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

SOLV stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

