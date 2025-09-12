Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,213 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $58.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

