Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,652 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

