Analyzing QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) and ATA (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ATA and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA -9.29% -38.69% -5.70% QuantaSing Group 14.27% 68.92% 28.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of ATA shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA $36.72 million 1.84 -$4.95 million ($0.10) -21.20 QuantaSing Group $522.26 million 0.95 $53.05 million $1.11 8.77

This table compares ATA and QuantaSing Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA. ATA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ATA has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATA and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuantaSing Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.52, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given QuantaSing Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than ATA.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats ATA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. It provides its services through partnership with sales channels, internet and mobile advertisement, word of mouth referral, and marketing events and activities. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.