Head-To-Head Review: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) vs. HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HempAmericana has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HempAmericana alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HempAmericana and RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00 RealReal 0 1 4 1 3.00

Profitability

RealReal has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than HempAmericana.

This table compares HempAmericana and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A RealReal -5.55% N/A -8.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HempAmericana and RealReal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $600.48 million 1.80 -$134.20 million ($1.06) -8.87

HempAmericana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal beats HempAmericana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

(Get Free Report)

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.