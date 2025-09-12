Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $922,000 in FMC Corporation $FMC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,199.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 3,342,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 286.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 74.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,585,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,895,000 after purchasing an additional 675,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 327.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 480,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FMC by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 457,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of FMC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.