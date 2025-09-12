Analysts Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT at $10.07

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.0714.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $9.46 on Friday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.41 million. Backblaze has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
