L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
LRLCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L’Oreal
L’Oreal Stock Down 0.4%
About L’Oreal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oreal
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.