L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

LRLCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get L'Oreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L’Oreal

L’Oreal Stock Down 0.4%

About L’Oreal

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $90.15 on Friday. L’Oreal has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.