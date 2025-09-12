Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) PT at $323.50

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.47.

Reliance (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

