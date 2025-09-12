Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.57.

About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities

Leverage Shares ETPs present daily leveraged (5x, 4x, 3x, 2x), non-leveraged (1:1), and inverse (-1x, -2x, -3x, -4x, -5x) exposures, bringing to investors techniques once reserved for professional fund managers. These novel ETPs can be used to make high conviction trades or hedge positions in a variety of instruments such as tech giants Apple and Alphabet, consumer blockbusters like Netflix and Tesla, crypto colossus Coinbase, ETFs based on S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, among others.

