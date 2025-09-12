Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.24 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.83). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.78), with a volume of 21,186 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ricardo to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ricardo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCDO

Ricardo Stock Performance

Ricardo Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £266.89 million, a P/E ratio of 859.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.