Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.24 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.83). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.78), with a volume of 21,186 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ricardo to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 430 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ricardo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
