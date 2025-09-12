TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.51 and traded as high as C$17.69. TransAlta shares last traded at C$17.43, with a volume of 818,960 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.51. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

