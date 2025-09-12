Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.53. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 173,541 shares.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

