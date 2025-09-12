Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.53. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 173,541 shares.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Up 0.3%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
