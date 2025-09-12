Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 9,300.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POAHY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

