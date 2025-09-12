Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in August

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Micromobility.com Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of MCOM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Micromobility.com has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

