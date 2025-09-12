Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.50 and traded as high as $29.56. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 31,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROW. Hovde Group upped their target price on Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $483.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $321,762.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,803.90. This represents a 124.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $391,283 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

