Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.

Archer Stock Performance

ARHVF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Archer has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Get Archer alerts:

Archer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.