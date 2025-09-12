Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.7 days.
Archer Stock Performance
ARHVF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Archer has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.
Archer Company Profile
