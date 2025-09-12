Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mayfair Gold Trading Up 3.6%

OTC:MFGCF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Mayfair Gold has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Fenn-Gib gold project with 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 patented leasehold mining claims, and 144 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 hectares located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

