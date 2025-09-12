Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 801,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

