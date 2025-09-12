18,259 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 1,133,004 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.