SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Stock Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $199.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

