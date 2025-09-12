Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ziff Davis worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 75.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.