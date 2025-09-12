Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Diodes by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

