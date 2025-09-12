Caxton Associates LLP Invests $491,000 in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 168.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 284,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 17,305.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 88,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

