Siren L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,000 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $347.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,606 shares of company stock valued at $44,724,662. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

