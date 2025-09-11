Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 158 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.