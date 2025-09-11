Addison Capital Co Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,899,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

