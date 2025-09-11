SWS Partners Has $334,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,606 shares of company stock valued at $44,724,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2%

Tesla stock opened at $347.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

