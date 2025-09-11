Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $347.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,606 shares of company stock worth $44,724,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

