Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

