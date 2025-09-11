Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 693.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $463.51 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.09 and its 200-day moving average is $457.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

