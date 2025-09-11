QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

