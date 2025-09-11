Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 2,366,468 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,366,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,713,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 517,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $242.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.