Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $122,254,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,415 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $269.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

