Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

