Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.