Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 492,891 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 434.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $61,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.32 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

