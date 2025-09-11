Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 681 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

KO opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

