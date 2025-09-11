QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

