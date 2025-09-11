Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,605 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.