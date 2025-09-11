PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $221,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

