Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GE stock opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $284.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

