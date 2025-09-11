Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Danaher by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 4,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

