Strategic Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,222.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.