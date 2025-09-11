Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Raised by Triune Financial Partners LLC

Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.1% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,932 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,412,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.