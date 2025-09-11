Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

