GK Wealth Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $335.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $231.09 and a 52-week high of $338.31. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

