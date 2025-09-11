Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $371.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

