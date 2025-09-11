Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 3,966 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Wealth Management Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 994,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,162 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 188,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

