Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.6% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.84. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

